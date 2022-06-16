 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 376 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL NEW YORK

BROOME                CHEMUNG               CHENANGO
CORTLAND              DELAWARE              MADISON
ONEIDA                ONONDAGA              OTSEGO
SCHUYLER              SENECA                STEUBEN
SULLIVAN              TIOGA                 TOMPKINS
YATES

IN PENNSYLVANIA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST PENNSYLVANIA

BRADFORD              LACKAWANNA            LUZERNE
PIKE                  SUSQUEHANNA           WAYNE
WYOMING

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BINGHAMTON, CORNING, CORTLAND, DELHI,
ELMIRA, HALLSTEAD, HAMILTON, HAWLEY, HAZLETON, HONESDALE,
HORNELL, ITHACA, MILFORD, MONTICELLO, MONTROSE, NORWICH, ONEIDA,
ONEONTA, OWEGO, PENN YAN, ROME, SAYRE, SCRANTON, SENECA FALLS,
SYRACUSE, TOWANDA, TUNKHANNOCK, UTICA, WALTON, WATKINS GLEN,
WAVERLY, AND WILKES-BARRE.

Mazzaferro's plans to open East Rome location next week following devastating fire

  • Updated
  • 0

ROME, N.Y. – The Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli satellite store in East Rome is expected to open next week after the former location was destroyed by fire in April.

Brian and Joseph Mazzaferro announced soon after the devastating fire that they would be making a retail space at their wholesale location on Railroad Street, offering some of the same items from their Ridge Mills Road store.

Fire crews at Mazzaferro's in Rome

“We're going to try to have a bit of the products that went over the best at our other location brought here. We're still going to have personal service, fresh cut meat, imported cheeses,” Joseph said. 

The owners are working on the blueprints to rebuild the store at their old location, but will continue to offer staple items like dinners to-go and overstuffed subs at the Railroad Street shop. Joseph says they will gradually increase the offerings based on feedback from their customers.

There are also ‘cash and carry’ sales going on at the new location including boxes of hamburgers and sausage patties. Check out the Mazzaferro’s Facebook page for the latest updates. 

Recommended for you