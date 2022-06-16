Mazzaferro's plans to open East Rome location next week following devastating fire

ROME, N.Y. – The Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli satellite store in East Rome is expected to open next week after the former location was destroyed by fire in April.
Brian and Joseph Mazzaferro announced soon after the devastating fire that they would be making a retail space at their wholesale location on Railroad Street, offering some of the same items from their Ridge Mills Road store.
“We're going to try to have a bit of the products that went over the best at our other location brought here. We're still going to have personal service, fresh cut meat, imported cheeses,” Joseph said.
The owners are working on the blueprints to rebuild the store at their old location, but will continue to offer staple items like dinners to-go and overstuffed subs at the Railroad Street shop. Joseph says they will gradually increase the offerings based on feedback from their customers.
There are also ‘cash and carry’ sales going on at the new location including boxes of hamburgers and sausage patties. Check out the Mazzaferro’s Facebook page for the latest updates.