Mazzaferro's tentatively reopening at old location in May of 2023

ROME, N.Y. – Construction crews will start building the walls soon at the new Mazzaferro’s Meats & Deli on Ridge Mills Road in Rome, which is expected to open this coming spring.

The old store was destroyed by fire in April, and the business opened a temporary storefront on Railroad Street.

In September, crews started construction on a new store at the Ridge Mills Road location.

Over the weekend, crews finished the sub-foundation for the new structure and will begin installing 10,000 cinderblocks to start building the walls this week.

According to a post on Mazzaferro’s Facebook page, they are expecting to reopen at the Ridge Mills Road location in May of 2023.

