McCauley Mountain Ski Area closes Wednesday amid above-average temperatures

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – With temperatures expected to reach the mid-40s Wednesday, McCauley Mountain Ski Area closed for the day as a precaution.
Just last week, officials at the ski area said they hoped to have enough of a base to remain open through the warmer temperatures but decided Tuesday to close for safety reasons.
Depending on the forecast they may close Thursday as well, but are hoping to reopen Friday at the latest.
According to Old Forge Visitors Information Center, the snowmobile trails are still open.