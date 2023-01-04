 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McCauley Mountain Ski Area closes Wednesday amid above-average temperatures

  • 0

With temperatures in the 40s Wednesday, McCauley Mountain decided to close due to the conditions. They are hoping to reopen Thursday or Friday.

OLD FORGE, N.Y. – With temperatures expected to reach the mid-40s Wednesday, McCauley Mountain Ski Area closed for the day as a precaution.

Just last week, officials at the ski area said they hoped to have enough of a base to remain open through the warmer temperatures but decided Tuesday to close for safety reasons.

Depending on the forecast they may close Thursday as well, but are hoping to reopen Friday at the latest.

According to Old Forge Visitors Information Center, the snowmobile trails are still open.

Recommended for you