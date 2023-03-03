Mechanic killed in industrial accident at Marcy Excavation Services

HERKIMER, N.Y. – A mechanic at Marcy Excavation Services was killed after a highway traffic attenuator, also known as a crash cushion, fell on him while he was working on it.
New York State Police were called to the business on Route 5 around 11:40 a.m. for a report of a man pinned underneath a truck.
Troopers arrived to find 58-year-old Travis Ernst, of Lee Center, underneath the crash cushion, which was attached to the back of a truck. Co-workers were able to free Ernst from underneath the device, but emergency responders pronounced him dead when they arrived at the scene.
State police say this was an accident and no foul play is suspected.