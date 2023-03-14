Medical event may have led to fiery crash that left 1 dead, police say

GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. – One person is dead after an SUV caught fire on Route 5S in the town of German Flatts Monday night.
A two-car crash was reported just east of East Main Street around 8 p.m.
When New York State Police arrived at the scene, they learned that a Toyota Rav4 was headed east on Route 5S when the driver sideswiped a Jeep with three people inside.
The Rav4 then hit the guide rails on both the north and south side shoulders before becoming engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police believe the person driving may have experienced a medical event that led to the crash.
The driver’s name will not be released until an autopsy is performed to confirm the person’s identity.
The Jeep driver, 70-year-old Steven Robellard, and his two passengers were not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.