...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...In New York, Northern Oneida, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Tompkins, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland,
Chenango, Otsego, Delaware and Sullivan counties. In
Pennsylvania, Northern Wayne county.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the evening commute today or the Wednesday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Steady snow, with periods of heavy snowfall
rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected this afternoon.
The snow will linger tonight with some lake enhancement into
Wednesday. Gusty northwest winds through Wednesday will create
blowing and drifting snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit
www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic
conditions.

&&

Medical event may have led to fiery crash that left 1 dead, police say

  • Updated
  • 0

Police have confirmed one person died in a crash on Route 5S in Mohawk on March 13, 2023.

GERMAN FLATTS, N.Y. – One person is dead after an SUV caught fire on Route 5S in the town of German Flatts Monday night.

A two-car crash was reported just east of East Main Street around 8 p.m.

When New York State Police arrived at the scene, they learned that a Toyota Rav4 was headed east on Route 5S when the driver sideswiped a Jeep with three people inside.

The Rav4 then hit the guide rails on both the north and south side shoulders before becoming engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police believe the person driving may have experienced a medical event that led to the crash.

The driver’s name will not be released until an autopsy is performed to confirm the person’s identity.

The Jeep driver, 70-year-old Steven Robellard, and his two passengers were not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

