Meelan's Market Closing Their Doors After 77 Years

CLARK MILLS, N.Y. -- Bob Meelan knows his customers personally.
How could he not? The store he owns and runs in Clark Mills has been in his family for 77 years.
"I've dealt with generations of kids. I've got fourth generation kids coming in the store that came here when my mom and dad had the place, so, that's the big thing. You're going to miss some of your customers. Some you're not, but most of them you are," says Meelan.
Meelan has made the tough decision to retire and close Meelan's Market; a decision that's been years in the making.
"Thirty-nine years I came to this store and I never worked a day in 39 years and this year, every day, I worked. It's just time," says Meelan. "You know when it's time. You just know when it's time."
His customers will miss him. They share more than brief retail transactions; they share decades-long history. Sixty years, for MaryGrace Welch-Ellis.
"I worked with Bob for a lot of years. I was on the village board, he's on the town board, so between my history there and knowing him as a kid growing up..."
Customers will miss his magnificent meat counter. But they got so much more than just groceries here. Barbara Thayer's been shopping here more than 50 years. When her parents didn't show up to do their weekly shopping once back in the day...the phone rang.
"Bob's father called my mother and asked her why they didn't come in, and my mother said that my dad was in bed with pneumonia. They couldn't get here. Two hours later, he showed up at our house with groceries for the week," said Thayer. His parents were great people; Bob's a wonderful man. You just don't find them like that anymore."
Meelan sold the building. They have about a month to say their goodbyes. Meelan's Market's last day will be September 2.