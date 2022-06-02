Meeting the challenges of New York's housing crisis

Construction at Air City Lofts in Rome is in full swing. There’s now a number of housing units completed, and the buildings are filling up. Just down the street the Woodhaven Development is also moving right along. These appear to be success stories, but the housing industry is facing a number of setbacks. James Genovese is the Commissioner of Planning for Oneida County.
"The biggest issue right now is construction costs are way up, and some of that is…all of that is market driven, and it’s about inflation, it’s coming out of the pandemic, it’s understanding supply chain issues, and things of that nature, and some of that you have to weather," said Genovese.
Many of those costs can be passed on to the consumer, but developers have to complete the job before they can get paid. Linda Aloisio, the President of the Home Builders and Remodelers of the Mohawk Valley says it’s becoming difficult to complete a job with the workforce available.
"There are three quarters of a million jobs that are going unfilled right now in the construction industry. If we don’t have people to fill those jobs, that drives the price of labor up, and that right now is our biggest variable. It’s hard enough with products actually costing more, but now if the labor costs more now you’ve got a perfect storm," she said.
Tim Crilly is the Director of Development Park Grove Realty, LLC. They’re building between 100-200 housing units near Wolfspeed. Tim says construction pricing, interest rates, and inflation are huge obstacles to overcome as a developer, but right now they’re facing that perfect storm.
"A lot of subcontractors and tradesmen over the pandemic that just said enough is enough, and we’re not seeing the younger demographic come into those positions that want to take those rolls on, so it’s a challenge and it’s a struggle," he said.
The Genesis Group will be focusing on recruiting and retaining local talent, and will discuss their findings at their next forum scheduled for June 23.