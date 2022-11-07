Melfe's Shoes moves to larger location in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. – A local store that specializes in workboots has moved and is now selling a Carhartt line at its new location.
Melfe’s Shoes moved from Ilion to 101 W. Main St. in Mohawk in late September, but they are still putting the finishing touches on the new storefront.
Owner Steve Grabski says the new spot provided more room for the new Carhartt line and has a lot more space for parking.
“The big thing was to have enough room to do the Carhartt line. Also, the parking here is much better,” Grabski said. “You know, on a busy day, we can have six or seven trucks parked out front of our store..so much, much better parking now. And the additional room to expand into the Carhartt workwear was the big reason.”
Melfe’s has been in business since 1921 and Grabski his been the owner since 1984.