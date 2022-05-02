Member of Clinton Fire Department hit by vehicle while directing traffic

KIRKLAND, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a member of the Clinton Fire Department was hit by a vehicle while directing traffic after a crash in Kirkland on Saturday.
The man was hit around 9:20 p.m. on State Route 12B. According to Maciol, Chelsea R. Lopata was driving south when she failed to yield the right of way and hit the firefighter, causing minor injuries to his left arm, knee and right foot.
He was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center to be treated.
Lopata was issued traffic tickets and is scheduled to return to court at a later date.