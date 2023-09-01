Mercy Flight Needed in Knoxboro Road 2-Vehicle Accident

AUGUSTA, N.Y. -- A two-vehicle accident on Knoxboro Road in the Town of Augusta resulted in a Mercy Flight transport to Upstate Medical Hospital.
The Onieda County Sheriff's Office responded to the intersection of North Road and Knoxboro Road for a reported two-car accident.
Deputies determined that "Steven Aldridge, 73, of Waterville, N.Y., was operating a gray Chevy pickup northbound on North Road, when he drove through a stop sign at the above-mentioned intersection without stopping."
The truck collided with the passenger side of a van operated by Rachel Chase, 37, of Liverpool.
Chase had four passengers inside at the time of the crash.
Mercy Flight transported Aldridge to Upstate for injuries to his head.
Chase and her passengers were taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.
So far, no citations have been issued.
This is all the information being released at this time about the accident from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. When more information is released, we will post it here.