Metal Solutions uses National Grid grant money to invest in system upgrade

UTICA, N.Y. – Production is increasing at Metal Solutions in Utica after recently purchasing a new powder coating system using an economic development grant from National Grid.
The new equipment replaced the company’s former manually-operated system, which limited production and resulted in outsourcing.
The modern system includes an automated powder coat booth, a part wash system, conveyors, an environment chamber, a powder recovery system, a 25-ton chiller and other support equipment.
The $100,000 grant was awarded through National Grid’s Electric Capital Investment Incentive program.
“National Grid economic development incentives are catalysts that promote growth,” said Alberto Bianchetti, regional director of customer and community engagement for National Grid. “Supporting Metal Solutions gives the company the tools it needs to grow and serve its customers in ways it couldn’t previously.”
Metal Solutions manufactures parts for mass transit, HVAC/R, metal cabinets and furniture, lighting and air filtration systems.
The plant, located on Broad Street in Utica, employs more than 125 people.