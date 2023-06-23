Midtown Utica Community Center Program for Decorating Graduation Caps

UTICA, N.Y. -- Remember when you graduated high school? Did you decorate your cap with sequins, stickers and other 'bling'?
A bunch of Proctor seniors did just that. Together, today, at the Midtown Utica Community Center.
It's a fairly new trend.
"When I was in high school, we didn't have a space that does that. Most of these kids are already our volunteers and interns. So, it's important for them because this is their community, and they like to decorate and stuff,” Nurallah Alawasha, program coordinator at the center, said.
They were expecting around 15 graduates to join the cap decorating this year and hope to grow this new tradition in the years ahead.