Miller Street Fire in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1400 block of Miller Street.
The house was apparently vacant, department officials said.
When they arrived, there was heavy fire and smoke coming from the second floor.
"Crews made an aggressive attack on the fire, but conditions deteriorated to the point of evacuating all members from the building," UFD said.
The fire department battled the blaze from the exterior of the house, and eventually put out the fire.
There were no reported injuries.
The UFD was assisted by the Utica Police Department, Kunkel Ambulance, National Grid and Mohawk Valley Water Authority.