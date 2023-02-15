Missing 30-year-old man found dead in Jefferson County

New York State Police found 30-year-old Tyler Moroughan dead in West Carthage more than a month after he was reported missing.
Moroughan’s body was found in an abandoned garage at 67 Champion St. on Feb. 14.
Police say there is no evidence of criminal activity and the investigation has been closed. They did not release details on the manner or official cause of his death.
Moroughan was reported missing after leaving a residence on Champion Street on Jan. 8. Police searched across both Jefferson and Lewis counties, where Moroughan had known acquaintances, before finding him on Tuesday.