Missing 72-year-old in town for race found dead in Lewis County

MONTAGUE, N.Y. – An elderly Broome County man who was reported missing was found dead in Lewis County over the weekend.
According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, 72-year-old Frederick Moat was in the town of Montague Saturday for the SNIRT Run, which is an annual ATV race.
Moat was last seen near the Montague Inn around 11 a.m. Saturday and was reported several hours later just after 9 p.m.
Other agencies and volunteers joined the sheriff’s office in its search for Moat overnight into Sunday morning.
Around 1 p.m. Sunday, Moat’s Polaris RZR 570 was found stuck off of a driveway on Salmon River Road. The search was moved to the Montague Town Hall parking lot, and Moat was found dead in a heavily wooded area nearby.