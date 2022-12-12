Missing Forestport man found dead in Little Woodhull Creek

FORESTPORT, N.Y. – A man was found dead in Little Woodhull Creek after he was reported missing in Forestport over the weekend.
New York State Police say 55-year-old Michael Ingersoll left his home on an ATV around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 8 and never returned. His family reported him missing the following day.
State police found Ingersoll’s ATV overturned on a steep embankment near the creek on Dec. 9, but did not find Ingersoll.
The next day, the state police Underwater Recovery Team searched the creek and recovered Ingersoll’s body about a half mile from where the ATV was found.
State police say the evidence at the scene is consistent with drowning, but an autopsy will be completed to determine the official cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing.