Missing kayaker recovered from Canadarago Lake

On Monday, New York State Police recovered the body of a Massachusetts man reported missing on Canadarago Lake last month.
Police have been searching for 47-year-old Frederick Mayock since Oct. 22 when he was last seen at the lake’s boat launch putting together a kayak. The kayak and other items were found later, but Mayock could not be located.
State police called in the helicopter, drones and the Underwater Recovery Team to help with the search.
The public and local fire departments also assisted.