Missing Teen Last Seen at Waterville High School

WATERVILLE, N.Y. -- A teen last seen leaving Waterville High School is missing, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies are asking for your help in locating 16-year-old Charity Morey, last seen leaving the school, located at 381 Madison Street in the Village of Waterville, at around 2:57 p.m. on Sept. 11.
This was the time she was supposed to get on the school bus.
"Around 3:18 p.m. when she did not get off the bus at her grandmother’s house in Oriskany Falls, the grandmother immediately called the school and then 911 when she could not be located," deputies said.
From security footage, deputies said that Morey can be seen walking past the buses in front of the school, where she is then seen "possibly entering a small black SUV or hatchback vehicle."
"Charity has been known to run away from home or not return home from school," the Sheriff's Office added.
Anyone with information is asked to call 315-736-0141 or send tips through social media messages.
The below photo is that of Morey, last seen at the high school.
This is all the information being released by the Sheriff's Office at this time. When more information is available, it will be posted here.