Missing toddler found safe near Otter Lake

A toddler who went missing in the Otter Lake area on Monday morning was found safe after a three-hour search.
Crews started searching for the 3-year-old around 10:40 a.m. after he was separated from his grandmother while on a walk.
With so many bodies of water nearby, several agencies were called in to help with the search, including forest rangers, state police, town of Webb police, multiple local fire departments and several volunteers.
After roughly three hours, the child was found safe.
“The child was located just south of Lakeview here on Otter Lake,” said Lt. Greg Hoag, a New York State forest ranger. “Had a local volunteer who had come down one of the nearby roads and decided to walk down by the lake, and he looked out on Otter Lake and he actually knew the child, so he called out his name, and what he described to me is that he heard the child crying and he looked and saw the child sitting at a picnic table.”
Police also enlisted the help of K-9 bloodhounds and drones during the search.