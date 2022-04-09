Mohawk Valley Church hosts "A Very Special Easterpalooza"

MARCY, NY - Easter Sunday is next week. That means the little ones will be keeping an eye out for the Easter Bunny and taking part in Easter egg hunts.
Mohawk Valley Church in Marcy wanted to make sure all children could join in on the Easter fun, so Saturday they held A Very Special Easterpalooza.
The event was held inside the church and specifically designed for special needs children.
There were special games, Easter egg hunts, and pictures with the Easter bunny.
"My husband and I actually have a daughter with a disability”, says Susie Melnick, Executive Pastor of Mohawk Valley Church. “We know how difficult it can be to attend community functions like this. Especially if you have a child that makes a lot of noise, or doesn't like a lot of noise. We wanted to host something that any one in that situation can come and have fun, feel supported, and just enjoy themselves".
Melnick says events like this also mean a lot to the parents of special needs children because they can relate to what other parents are going through.