Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...West Canada Creek At Hinckley.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 1227.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EDT Saturday was 1227.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 1225.2 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 1227.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1227.4 feet on 12/31/1990.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

West Canada Creek
Hinckley
Flood Stage: 1227.0
Observed Stage at Sat 10 am: 1227.4
Forecast:
Sat 2 pm 1227.3
Sat 8 pm 1227.1
Sun 2 am 1226.8
Sun 8 am 1226.3
Sun 2 pm 1226.0
Sun 8 pm 1225.8
Mon 2 am 1225.7
Mon 8 am 1225.6
Mon 2 pm 1225.5
Mon 8 pm 1225.4
Tue 2 am 1225.3
Tue 8 am 1225.2

&&

Mohawk Valley Church hosts "A Very Special Easterpalooza"

MARCY, NY - Easter Sunday is next week. That means the little ones will be keeping an eye out for the Easter Bunny and taking part in Easter egg hunts.

Mohawk Valley Church in Marcy wanted to make sure all children could join in on the Easter fun, so Saturday they held A Very Special Easterpalooza.

The event was held inside the church and specifically designed for special needs children.

There were special games, Easter egg hunts, and pictures with the Easter bunny.

Looking for Easter eggs at Easterpalooza

"My husband and I actually have a daughter with a disability”, says Susie Melnick, Executive Pastor of Mohawk Valley Church. “We know how difficult it can be to attend community functions like this. Especially if you have a child that makes a lot of noise, or doesn't like a lot of noise. We wanted to host something that any one in that situation can come and have fun, feel supported, and just enjoy themselves".

Melnick says events like this also mean a lot to the parents of special needs children because they can relate to what other parents are going through.

