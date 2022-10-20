Mohawk Valley Construction Career Day

The Mohawk Valley Construction Industry Development Committee is working on getting students in High School to consider a career in the construction industry. Around 500 students participated in a construction career day that gave them hands-on experience. There’s a shortage of construction workers nation-wide, but Tracy Page the Executive Director of the Mohawk Valley Builders Exchange explains how we end up in this situation.
"Probably about 20-30 years ago we started gearing our kids more toward college, and away from the trades, and so now here we are. The people 30 years ago who were pushed to the trades are starting to retire, and there’s no one to fill their shoes."
This career day is supposed to give the students a taste of what it would be like to work in the construction industry. These careers have been primarily geared toward males, but Mount Markham Student Aliza Ostrander says females are taking a bigger interest in the trades.
"We grew up thinking that it wasn’t only a boy’s job anymore. We grew up thinking that we can do anything that we wanted in our careers."
Expertise Project Engagement Coordinator John Gell geve students a look at what it’s like to be on the job using virtual reality goggles.
"They’re always engaged, and they always have a bunch more questions afterwards about like where these jobs are, what they want, what they could do to go and work there."
Students not only had an opportunity to get some hands-on experience, they also learned how much money you can make. Dolgeville Student Alison Gray says the money is an incentive, but not the deciding factor.
"They make good money and I don’t like being like sitting at a desk or anything like sitting all day. I like moving and stuff."
Dolgeville Student Connor White says it’s not all about the money.
"Overall I’m not just looking for the money. I’m just looking for something I have a passion into."
Not everyone at this age has a handle on what they want to do in life, but Herkimer Student D’Jon beleives this allows them the opportunity to expand their options.
"Whatever career that might interest me I might go with it. I might go with it. You know it depends how far it’s going to take me in life."