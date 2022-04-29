Mohawk Valley DOT crews clean up litter as part of annual 'trash blitz'

UTICA, N.Y. – More than 200 members of the New York State Department of Transportation removed litter around Utica Friday as part of the department’s annual ‘trash blitz.’
Each year, DOT members come together around Earth Day to beautify the community by picking up litter and disposing of it properly.
"And also of course we just wanna make sure that the traveling public realizes, but it may seem like a small event, just throwing one small piece of trash out, but if you get six, 700 people in a week throwing out, it tends to pile up and it looks like it does now along the fences, along some of the state highways,” said Michael Pawlowski, DOT regional director of operations.
The trash blitz was originally scheduled to take place on Earth Day, but was postponed because crews were still busy cleaning up the aftermath of last week’s snowstorm.