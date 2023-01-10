Mohawk Valley EDGE elects new members of Board of Directors, appoints new chair

Mohawk Valley EDGE elected three new members to its Board of Directors at its annual meeting and appointed Justin Hummel as chair.
Hummel is the chief executive officer at Hummel’s Office Plus and was first elected as a MV EDGE director in 2016.
“As a small business owner, I have seen many challenges and uncertainties. But I have also witnessed incredible partnerships and growth,” said Hummel. “Our region’s strongest assets are our ties to the communities we serve. I plan to advance this work with my colleagues and leading area organizations as Board chair.”
The three new members of the board are:
- Nick Alger, director at NYSTEC
- Anna D’Ambrosio, president and CEO of Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute
- Richard Evans, president and COO at Pacemaker Steel & Piping
The MV EDGE Board of Directors is made up of more than 50 business and community leaders from Herkimer and Oneida counties.
“Our board continues to represent the top community leaders and employers in Oneida and Herkimer counties,” said MV EDGE President Steven DiMeo. “These are expertly knowledgeable individuals from a variety of fields. They understand our region and its growth potentials, as we further our mission to strengthen economic developments in the Mohawk Valley.”
MV EDGE is a nonprofit that focuses on economic development in the Mohawk Valley.