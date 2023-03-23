 Skip to main content
Mohawk Valley Hometown Heroes still accepting applications for banner program

  • Updated
Hometown Heroes

Mohawk Valley Hometown Heroes is still accepting applications to purchase veteran banners that will be displayed along major thoroughfares in Utica, New Hartford, Rome, Whitesboro and Yorkville.

The banners cost $150 and will stay up from Memorial Day to just after Veterans Day. There are only a certain number of spots available in each area.

Applicants must submit the veteran’s name, their branch of service and their years of service or war served, as well as a photo.

For more information or to apply, click here.

The application deadline is March 31.

