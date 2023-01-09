Mohawk Valley mourns loss of generous businessman, Eugene Romano

Many in the Mohawk Valley are mourning the loss of F. Eugene Romano, a prominent businessman and philanthropist, who passed away on Jan. 7 at the age of 94.
Romano founded Pacemaker Steel in Utica in 1956 at just 27 years old. He also went on to help form Special Metals Corporation.
After making millions in the steel industry, Romano gave back to his community in a big way.
Romano graduated from Hamilton College in 1949 and donated more than $5 million to his alma mater, including $1 million to the Romano Entrepreneurs Fund scholarship program and $2.5 million for the Romano Theatre on campus. He also received an honorary degree from the college in 2007.
Romano was also one of only two private donors in the history of Utica University to give more than $5 million over his lifetime.
Several other local organizations benefitted from Romano’s generosity, especially those that supported education, children’s programs and the arts.