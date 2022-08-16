Mohawk Valley under drought watch; residents encouraged to conserve water

The Mohawk Valley is under a drought watch and residents are encouraged to conserve water whenever possible.
On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation added Oneida County, Otsego County and the southern part of Herkimer County to the list of areas under the drought watch.
Below-normal precipitation during the last three months, as well as low stream flows and groundwater levels, have prompted the need for a watch status ensure sufficient supplies of public water.
"This year's below-normal precipitation and above-normal temperatures continue to combine to exacerbate low stream flows, reduced groundwater levels, and ongoing wildfire risk. DEC will continue to monitor water levels and the environmental impacts of the dry conditions and encourage residents throughout the state to monitor usage and avoid wasting water,” said Basil Seggos, DEC commissioner.
The drought watch is triggered by the State Drought Index, which measures precipitation levels, lake levels, stream flow and groundwater levels statewide.
There are no mandatory water use restrictions in place under a drought watch, but residents are encouraged to:
- Water lawns only when necessary, choose watering methods that avoid waste, and water in the early morning to reduce evaporation and maximize soil hydration;
- Reuse water collected in rain barrels, dehumidifiers, or air conditioners to water plants;
- Raise lawn mower cutting heights. Longer grass is healthier with stronger roots and needs less water;
- Use a broom, not a hose, to clean driveways and sidewalks; and
- Fix leaking pipes, hoses, and faucets.