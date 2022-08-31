Mom remembers baby found in Mohawk River on what would have been his 10th birthday

UTICA, N.Y. -- Amy Warney can only use one word to describe the loss of her infant son.
"Hell. It's been hell," says Warney. "You don't get over a loss. You just learn to cope."
Amy returned today to the Mohawk River, in north Utica, where State Police divers found her son's body nine years ago. Baby Levon Wameling would have been ten years old today. His mom wrote him a message on this balloon, and left it on the bridge. Levon was in his father's care, when Jevon Wameling claimed his son vanished from his porch may 29th 2013. He didn't report him missing for two weeks. For months, he said he didn't know where his son was, then, told police he put his son in a bag then put him in the river, insisting that he didn't kill him. He pled guilty to manslaughter and is now serving seven and a half to 12 years in state prison. Amy had to face him at his parole hearing last year.
"I asked him to please tell me what he did or how it happened," says Warney. "I want to know if he suffered....even though we put him to rest, I still wonder what happened and I'll always wonder. Always," says Warney.
Silence from Wameling. Parole denied. He might have thrown his son away, but people around the world adopted baby Levon, following his case for years, reaching out to his mother, Amy, then and now.
"I still have a lot of support. Today, I got inboxes from a few people they were like 'we know that you don't know us, but we're just so sorry, we've been following this case for 10 years.'"
Jevon Wameling has a parole hearing in November. If he's denied, he has a conditional release date of one year from tomorrow: Sept. 1, 2023, so, barring anything unforeseen, he'll then be free.
Amy is holding a candlelight vigil for her son Sunday night at 8 p.m., at 748 Jay Street, in Utica, where she last saw her son alive.