More than 700,000 gallons of state-produced hand sanitizer moving from Oriskany to Rochester for recycling

Hundreds of thousands of gallons of expired state-produced hand sanitizer that were sitting outside the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany are heading to Rochester to be repurposed.
Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched an initiative to make millions of bottles of hand sanitizer at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. More than 700,000 gallons ended up in Oriskany, where it has been since last year.
The New York State Office of General Service says the state has contracted with Eastman Kodak in Rochester to remove the hand sanitizer.
Eastman Kodak will transport 168 trailer loads of materials to its business park in Rochester where it will extract the alcohol so it can be reused in manufacturing.
OGS says it will take about 44 weeks to complete the recycling process.
The state will continue its $2.32 million contract with Eastman Kodak through February of 2024.