More than just a gun show in Herkimer County

There’s a show at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds for trappers, sportsmen, and gun enthusiasts, but this year the New York State Trappers Association is expanding the interests to a vast crowd. Bill Swagler is the vice president of the NYS Trappers Association.
"We decided to add crafts and flea markets to make something for the whole family. So if somebody wants to look at guns, they can check out guns. The ones who want to look at crafts and flea markets can go out and look at them," he said.
The show tends to draw in hunters, and bow-hunters in particular might like the new style of sling being offered by Sager Outdoors Gear. Katelyn Sager is the Co-Founder of Sager Outdoors Gear. She and her father come to this show to sell a few items, but for this family it’s more of a social event.
"We’re avid outdoors people. Big time hunters you know. Whenever we have time we like coming out and even aside from all this stuff we’re doing and selling, just chatting with people. You know it’s a good time."
Not everyone is here to have a good time. Silver Dreaming Wolf, the Director of the Convention of States Project in New York is here targeting voters to take action against what they consider government overreach.
"We’re going through the State Legislators in order to impose amendments to the Constitution for term limits for all Federal Employees. That includes Congress, the a, b, c agencies that have absolutely no oversight what-so-ever. Fiscal restraints on the Federal Government, balance budget amendment if we’re lucky, and to bring power back to the States that have been taken by the Federal Government."
If politics isn’t your thing, just pull up your pants and head over and see Phil Taurisano who's the Owner of Tauris Belts & Custom Leathers.
"About 50 years ago I started making them, and I started doing gun shows. There was a big demand for them, I deal with a lot of people who carry guns, who hunt, and mostly who want a good belt that lasts."
Whatever you’re in the mood for, Bill Swagler says this show covers a lot of bases.
"If you need a bath towel, a candle, we got everything. If you can think of it, we’ve probably got it here."
The New York State Trappers, Sportsmen, and Gun Show will be open on Saturday May 21, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.