Mosquito-borne virus detected in Madison County

The Madison County Health Department has discovered a virus through its surveillance program that collects and tests mosquitoes for diseases.
The department says a mosquito pool tested positive for the Jamestown Canyon virus, which can spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito.
The tested mosquito pool was located in the area of Black Creek in the town of Sullivan.
According to health officials, many people infected with the virus do not have symptoms. However, symptomatic people may experience fever, fatigue, headache, cough, sore throat or a runny nose. In rare cases, encephalitis or meningitis can develop.
While typically uncommon in New York, the county has detected the virus in mosquito pools in previous years. There was also a case of human infection in 2013.
To help prevent mosquito bites, the health department recommends wearing long pants and socks when outdoors for a long period of time, and limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn when the insects are most active.
Here are some tips to mosquito-proof your home:
- Throw away or turn over outdoor containers, pots, wheelbarrows or other items that hold water.
- Place watertight lids on refuse containers. Drill drain holes in recycling containers kept outdoors.
- Remove all tires from property.
- Change water in bird baths frequently. Recirculate water in small ponds and ornamental features or apply a mosquito larvacide product appropriate for such use.
- Clean and maintain rain gutters
- Drain wading pools when not in use and water from pool covers. Maintain and keep clean chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas and hot tubs.
- Use landscaping to eliminate low areas where standing water accumulates. Keep lawns mowed and clear vegetation from edges of ponds.