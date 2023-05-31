 Skip to main content
Motorcycle operator, passenger injured in Cherry Valley crash

A serious motorcycle crash in Otsego County sent two people to the hospital on Tuesday.

A motorcycle operator and their passenger were both thrown from the bike, following an accident involving a pick-up truck, in Cherry Valley, Tuesday.

It happened around 11:20 am. State Police say the pick-up truck driver was at the stop sign on Skopeletti Road and attempted to make a left turn, pulling into the direct path of a motorcycle traveling on Rt. 20. The motorcycle operator, 61-year-old Ralph E. Denofio, of Pattersonville, went by ambulance to Basset Hospital. His passenger, 60-year-old Jerilyn Denofio, also of Pattersonville, went by helicopter to Albany Medical Center.

The driver of the pick-up truck, 28-year-old Kegan M. Montgomery, of Fort Plain, did not report any injury.

