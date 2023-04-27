Movie filming in Utica early next week will cause some traffic changes

UTICA, N.Y. – A movie will be filming in the Bagg’s Square area of Utica starting Monday, which will cause some traffic changes and road closures throughout the day.
From May 1 - 2, the following roads will be affected by closures, parking restrictions and intermittent delays:
- Main Street
- Division Street
- First Street
- Second Street
- Railroad Street
- Hotel Street
- Seneca Street
- Liberty Street
- Whitesboro Street
- Broad Street
- John Street
The traffic changes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Drivers are advised to plan accordingly.
The city hasn’t yet released any details about the film, but a tractor-trailer was in that area Thursday afternoon unloading equipment, including an aerial platform.