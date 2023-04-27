 Skip to main content
Movie filming in Utica early next week will cause some traffic changes

  • Updated
  • 0
Filming in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. – A movie will be filming in the Bagg’s Square area of Utica starting Monday, which will cause some traffic changes and road closures throughout the day.

From May 1 - 2, the following roads will be affected by closures, parking restrictions and intermittent delays:

  • Main Street
  • Division Street
  • First Street
  • Second Street
  • Railroad Street
  • Hotel Street
  • Seneca Street
  • Liberty Street
  • Whitesboro Street
  • Broad Street
  • John Street

The traffic changes will be in place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days. Drivers are advised to plan accordingly.

The city hasn’t yet released any details about the film, but a tractor-trailer was in that area Thursday afternoon unloading equipment, including an aerial platform.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

