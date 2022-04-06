Multi-agency crisis negotiation course begins at training center in Oriskany

ORISKANY, N.Y. -- Crisis negotiators from police agencies across the state gathered at the New York State Preparedness Center in Oriskany on Wednesday for the start of the first-ever advanced crisis negotiation course.
The course trains negotiators on best practices to deescalate tense situations through the use of real-world scenarios, like someone acting manic or threatening suicide while armed.
"We are all very fortunate to have the State Preparedness Center up here, it is top notch, it is right in our backyard and you got instructors from all over the state," said Sgt. Benny Perra of the Utica Police Department. "It is just a wealth of knowledge up here and we are just looking to advance our skills as crisis negotiators."
The two-day course was developed in partnership with the Federal Investigation Bureau, New York State Police and the State Association of Hostage Negotiators.