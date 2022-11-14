Multiple crews battle barn fire in Ava

AVA, N.Y. – Multiple fire crews were called to Ava Monday morning after a barn fire broke out at a farm on Jackson Hill Road.
The barn, which was full of hay, caught fire around 8:30 a.m. and firefighters were still at the scene around noon putting out hotspots.
Smoke could be seen for miles billowing from the sides and the roof of the collapsing structure.
Two tankers were also called to the scene as well as an excavator to fight hidden pockets of fire.
Officials told NEWSChannel 2 three horses got out of the barn unharmed.
No word yet on what caused the fire.
Barn fires can smolder and burn for days so fire crews will likely remain at the scene for several hours at least trying to prevent rekindling.