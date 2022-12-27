Multiple crews called to fire at empty home in Mohawk

MOHAWK, N.Y. -- Multiple crews were called to Church Street in Mohawk Tuesday night after a neighbor reported smoke coming from a nearby home.
Crews arrived around 6:30 p.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the attic window of an empty house. Fire officials say no one was living there at the time because the house was undergoing renovations.
Ilion Fire Department, Frankfort Fire Department and East Herkimer Fire Department responded to the scene.
Firefighters were able to keep the flames away from the surrounding homes.
Fire officials are still trying to determine where the fire started and what caused it.