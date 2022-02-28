Multiple fire crews respond to burning home in Ilion

ILION, N.Y. – Fire crews were called to a house fire on West Clark Street in Ilion Monday afternoon.
Crews from Ilion, Herkimer, East Herkimer and Frankfort responded to the scene.
One side of the home is completely charred, and there is heavy smoke damage throughout.
Fire officials say two people were able to get out of the home and were treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns.
Two dogs, four cats and a gecko were rescued from the home as well, but some of the cats did not survive.
The fire chief said the residents were alerted to the fire by their smoke detector.
The cause is still under investigation.