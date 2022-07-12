Multiple fire departments called to scene of early morning house fire in Westmoreland

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. – Multiple fire departments were called to a home on Stone Road in Westmoreland early Tuesday morning when a fire broke out around 2 a.m.
Neighbors called 911 after seeing flames coming from the home.
Oriskany, Clinton and Whitesboro fire departments were called in to help and extra tankers had to be requested from Vernon Center and Clark Mills.
It is not clear if anyone was seriously injured but an ambulance was called to the scene for one of the residents who suffered from smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.