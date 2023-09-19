Multiple Fire Departments Respond to Large Clayville Fire

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. -- Multiple fire departments responded to a large, early-morning fire on Main Street in Clayville.
Flames broke out before 2:20 a.m.
At least a dozen fire departments responded to the blaze, according to Clayville Fire Department Chief Joe Inglis.
"Basically, when we arrived, all you could see was framing; everything was burned off it," Inglis said.
A neighbor's Ring doorbell camera footage showed the devastating blaze as it tore through the residential area.
The video was submitted to WKTV by Heather E. The time stamp on this footage is 2:19 a.m.
Officials have asked drivers to avoid the area.
The fire was at 2353 Main Street.
Surrounding homes have extensive damage.
Details are limited at this time. More information will be posted as it becomes available.