Multiple people injured in separate ATV accidents in Lewis County on same day

Multiple people were injured in separate ATV accidents in Lewis County this past Saturday, including two teenagers.

Just after 9 a.m. on April 22, an accident was reported on Carpenter Road in the town of Turin.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, two teens, ages 15 and 16, were riding a four-wheeler, which was registered to 45-year-old Andrew Joyce, of Camden. Joyce was following behind the teens on a Polaris RZR utility vehicle and saw that the back left wheel was coming off the four-wheeler.

Joyce pulled up next to the teens to try and stop them, but the wheel ultimately fell off and the four-wheeler rolled over, injuring both teens. One of them was sent to Lewis County General Hospital to be treated for a leg injury and the other signed off after being treated at the scene.

A Westernville man was also injured in an accident near Carpenter Road around 3:45 p.m.

The sheriff says 60-year-old Vaughn Deraway was riding his four-wheel in an open field across from Timberview Resort when he injured his foot trying to dodge a mud pit. Deraway stuck his leg out to try and avoid overturning and ended up running over his own foot. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Medical Center for treatment.

A third accident was reported in Turin around 6:30 p.m. on Gomer Hill Road. The sheriff says two women were riding a Polaris MFG ATV at an unsafe speed when they went off the trail and hit a tree.

The woman driving, 26-year-old Destiny Leroy, of Mohawk, and her passenger, 31-year-old Kristara Bly, of Herkimer, were both injured. Bly was taken to St. Elizabeth’s to be treated for chest and back pain. Leroy was treated at the scene and transferred to Lewis County General for right arm and shoulder pain.

Leroy received a ticket for traveling at an unreasonable speed for the trail conditions and will appear in court at a later date.

The sheriff’s office also reported a fatal crash on Saturday in Martinsburg. Kim Clark, 48, of Rome, died from her injuries after the ATV she was on left the roadway and hit a utility pole.