Munnsville Woman Dies After Head-On Crash with Tractor-Trailer in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE, N.Y. -- A 72-year-old Munnsville woman was pronounced deceased at the scene of a head-on crash on West Road in the Town of Stockbridge.

The accident happened Monday morning, just before 9.

Debra Fowler was driving a Toyota Yaris south of West Road "when she crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer operated by Kevin Fallon, age 52, from Philadelphia, PA, head-on," New York State Police said.

Troopers said that Fowler died at the scene.

Fallon was injured in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, NYS Department of Transportation, NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Munnsville Fire Department assisted State Police.

This is all the information being released by State Police at this time. More details will be posted as they become available.