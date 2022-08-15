MVWA: Cosby Road repairs should be finished by Wednesday

UTICA, N.Y. – Officials from the Mohawk Valley Water Authority say the closed portion of Cosby Road in North Utica should reopen in a day or two after a water main destroyed part of the road last week.
A water main popped on Cosby Road near Innis Road on Friday afternoon, one day after a fire on nearby Buchanan Road. Officials say the combination of fire hydrant issues after the fire and an old system could have caused the main to break.
“It’s an aging infrastructure we do have mains that are as much as 150 years old and it is getting costly, so, it is just going to require a lot of effort unfortunately more money, and a very systematic approach to changing out the ones that are the biggest problems. But people should know that when a main breaks it is unforeseen circumstances; we all have to bare with it,” said Pat Becher, executive director at MVWA.
Part of the road was destroyed but crews worked all day Friday to make the section passable as soon as possible.
Becher says the road should be fully repaired by Wednesday.