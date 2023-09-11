Name Released of Security Officer Shot After Proctor High School Football Game, Recovering Well

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Utica City School District has released the name of the security officer who was shot after a football game at Proctor High School.
Jeff Lynch is the security officer who was shot.
Utica Police Chief Mark Williams said that Lynch is recovering well and is expected to be released soon.
His name was released with permission today during a press conference.
Acting Superintendent of the Utica City School District Dr. Kathleen Davis said that she was at the hospital the night of the shooting.
"Thank you to Jeff Lynch for his bravery and his speedy recovery," Davis said.
"His actions were heroic," Williams said of Lynch.
The press conference that was streamed live via UCSD.