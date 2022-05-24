National Boaters Safety Week

Several years ago a 11-year-old Brianna Lieneck was killed as a result of a boating accident. Her death sparked Brianna’s Law, which basically requires boaters to take a boating safety course prior to going out on the water. Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says the idea is to get everyone up to speed on safety requirements, and when you're required to take the course is based on your age.
"So by 2025 every single person operating a vessel will have to go through the boater safety course."
Lifejackets are probably the number one safety concern, and thanks to newer technology, Oneida County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol's Sgt. Scott Kahl says most kids are wearing them.
"The products that are out there are probably a little more kid friendly than what used to be when I was a kid, because the kids don’t want to wear those big bulky lifejackets. They don’t want to be in those all day while they’re out here on the water, but with the newer stuff they don’t mind it."
In boating accidents, 7 out of every 8 victims that drown weren’t wearing a life jacket. To cut down on your chances of an accident take the time to learn about the lake you’ll be boating on. On Oneida Lake the rock wall at the end of the canal can be a real issue. Sylvan Beach Assistant Fire Chief Ryan Clark knows the fire department has responded there a number of times.
"The rock wall’s pretty well marked out, but we do understand that people do end up on the rock wall due to lack of knowledge."
Sgt. Kahl says the wall is well marked, so boaters should know they can't cross even when the water level rises above some of the wall.
"It’s the 10% that don’t know this lake and then they look at this, and they’re like oh what do those red buoys mean, oh I wonder what those lights mean, and they try to drive through there and then they wreck on the wall."
When you’re on the water it’s best to constantly take mental notes of your exact location. If you do end up in trouble, you’re going to want to relay your location as accurately as possible.
"If you can give us 3 points of what you see, and which ones you’re closer to, that will give us a better idea of where you actually are on this lake because it’s 20-something miles long, and 6-7 miles wide at its widest parts."
Here's some information on the boater safety courses, and who’s required to take them:
Boater Safety Courses to begin for the 2022 boating season
The first two classes will be conducted on April 9th & April 16th, 2022 at the Westmoreland Fire Department, 101 Station Road, Westmoreland, New York, and on June 25th, 2022 at the Forestport Town Hall, 10275 State Route 28, Forestport, New York.
All classes begin promptly at 9:00 A.M. and because it is an 8 hour class, it is recommended that everyone bring snacks, drinks, and/or a lunch. This class is limited to 30 students and additional classes will be offered at a later date if the need arises.
In New York State:
A. As of January 1, 2020, everyone operating a motorized vessel will need a safety certificate by 2025. This is a requirement of the new legislation known as “Brianna’s Law:
1. If you were born on or after January 1, 1993, you will need the certificate by the first time
you operate a vessel in 2020.
2. If you were born on or after January 1, 1988, you will need the certificate by the first time
you operate a vessel in 2022.
3. If you were born on or after January 1, 1983, you will need a certificate by the first time
you operate a vessel in 2023.
4. If you were born on or after January 1, 1978, you will need a certificate by the first time
you operate a vessel in 2024.
5. If you were born before 1978, you will need a certificate by the first time you operate a
vessel in 2025.
To sign up for this free, eight hour class, just follow this link at https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/boating/safety-courses.aspx. Once there, find a class in your area by entering your location. When you find a class you are interested in, click the “View Event” tab, and the class information page will open. Verify that this is the class you are interested in and then click the “Register Now” tab and follow the instructions to register. If you have any questions, please call the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 315-765-2222 and speak with Sue Goding.
To find additional class dates and locations, you can visit the NYS Office of Parks Recreation and Historic Preservation’s website at www.nysparks.com/boats or call 1-800-336-2628 to get information on the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary & U.S. Power Squadron Boater Safety Course dates and locations.