National Grid activates emergency response plan in preparation for heavy snow, ice across the region

Winter weather is on the way and National Grid is preparing for snow, sleet and ice expected to move into the region Wednesday night into Thursday.
The company has increased staffing and activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, including:
Securing external resources and mobilizing line, tree, service, damage assessment, and public safety workers.
Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.
Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated and provide safety information.
Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and online to provide safety and preparedness information.
Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.
Residents are reminded to prepare for power outages by charging phones and batteries ahead of time and making sure flashlights and batteries are on hand.
People should never touch downed power lines, but if they do encounter one, report it to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222.
Outage can also be reported to National Grid online here.