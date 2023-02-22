 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 3 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In New York...Oneida county.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitation starts off as a period of
snow, heavy at times this afternoon. The snow is then forecast
to change over to sleet and freezing rain after 11 PM this
evening. Periods of light freezing rain, rain or sleet
continue overnight into Thursday morning. Temperatures hover
in the mid 20s to lower 30s through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Grid activates emergency response plan in preparation for heavy snow, ice across the region

National Grid is encouraging people to be prepared as snow and ice arrives in the region Wednesday afternoon.

Winter weather is on the way and National Grid is preparing for snow, sleet and ice expected to move into the region Wednesday night into Thursday.

The company has increased staffing and activated its comprehensive emergency response plan, including:

Securing external resources and mobilizing line, tree, service, damage assessment, and public safety workers.

Pre-staging crews and materials in areas anticipated to be most severely impacted.

National Grid in Deerfield

Proactively reaching out to elected, municipal and emergency management officials to keep them updated and provide safety information.

Reaching out directly to customers through traditional and social media, email and texts and online to provide safety and preparedness information.

Conducting outbound calls to life support and critical facility customers to ensure they are prepared.

Residents are reminded to prepare for power outages by charging phones and batteries ahead of time and making sure flashlights and batteries are on hand.

People should never touch downed power lines, but if they do encounter one, report it to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222.

Outage can also be reported to National Grid online here.

