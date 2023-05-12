 Skip to main content
National Grid employee injured while working in Dolgeville

  • Updated
National Grid

A National Grid worker was injured by an electric shock while working in Dolgeville yesterday.

It happened at the intersection of East Spofford and South Main streets around 10:15 a.m.

National Grid spokesperson, Jared Paventi, sent NewsChannel 2 the following statement:

“...there was an incident at a company worksite that resulted in one of our employees being injured. Our focus and thoughts are on the well-being of our colleague. The safety of our employees continues to be our top priority and we will be conducting a review of the incident.”

The worker is expected to recover.

