National Grid employee injured while working in Dolgeville

A National Grid worker was injured by an electric shock while working in Dolgeville yesterday.
It happened at the intersection of East Spofford and South Main streets around 10:15 a.m.
National Grid spokesperson, Jared Paventi, sent NewsChannel 2 the following statement:
“...there was an incident at a company worksite that resulted in one of our employees being injured. Our focus and thoughts are on the well-being of our colleague. The safety of our employees continues to be our top priority and we will be conducting a review of the incident.”
The worker is expected to recover.