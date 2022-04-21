Crews working on power restoration; dry ice and bottled water still available

Thousands of people were still without power Thursday, three days after heavy snow caused outages across the Mohawk Valley.
National Grid and NYSEG are reporting the following updated outage statistics as of 10 a.m. Thursday:
- Oneida County: 1,066
- Herkimer County: 1,710
- Otsego County: 6,444
National Grid will be distributing dry ice and bottled water at the Poland and Old Forge fire departments from noon until 4 p.m. on Thursday.
The Laurens Fire Department will be open as a warming station until 4 p.m. as well.
The company is working on restoration and expects power to be back for most people by 11:30 p.m. Thursday.