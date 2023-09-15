National POW/MIA Recognition Day in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- This is the third Friday in September, and on this day each year, is National POW/MIA Recognition Day.

"While more than 81,000 of these brave service members still remain missing and unaccounted for, they are not—and will never be—forgotten. On National POW/MIA Recognition Day, we honor the devotion and courage of all those missing and unaccounted for, renew our commitments to their families, and promise to never cease in our efforts to bring them home," according to the White House in a statement.

Locally, a recognition ceremony was held at the POW/MIA Memorial on the Parkway.

The somber ceremony was put on by 50 Forward Mohawk Valley, the Vietnam Veterans of America and the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 490.

Thomas Buono, president of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 944, said, "I know things have changed today, but that's why the veterans' groups like ourselves try to instill that on the public. What veterans are, what they stand for, what our military stands for, and without our strong veteran population and military throughout the country, we wouldn't have the freedoms that we have today."