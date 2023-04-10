 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONE 210...

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 210.

* WIND... Southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

* HUMIDITY... 20 to 30 percent

* THUNDERSTORMS... None expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week celebrates 911 dispatchers' hard work

  • Updated
  • 0
911 dispatcher

UTICA, N.Y. – National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week celebrates the unsung heroes who spend most of their days answering frantic phone calls from people experiencing emergencies.

Dispatchers at 911 centers must stay calm and collected while speaking to people who are often panicked or in pain. Director of Herkimer County Emergency Services, John Raymond, says the job is demanding, but fulfilling.

“The job can be stressful but it's a very rewarding job,” said John Raymond, director of Herkimer County Emergency Services. “I started as a dispatcher 20 years ago and worked my way up through the ranks. It's a rewarding job, it's an interesting job...no moment is the same from minute to minute, hour to hour, day to day.”

Herkimer County has 22 dispatchers in its Emergency Services Department.

In Oneida County, 35 people work at the 911 center and positions are open. For more information, click here.

Do you have a news tip? Send us an email at news@wktv.com.

Recommended for you