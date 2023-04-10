National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week celebrates 911 dispatchers' hard work

UTICA, N.Y. – National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week celebrates the unsung heroes who spend most of their days answering frantic phone calls from people experiencing emergencies.
Dispatchers at 911 centers must stay calm and collected while speaking to people who are often panicked or in pain. Director of Herkimer County Emergency Services, John Raymond, says the job is demanding, but fulfilling.
“The job can be stressful but it's a very rewarding job,” said John Raymond, director of Herkimer County Emergency Services. “I started as a dispatcher 20 years ago and worked my way up through the ranks. It's a rewarding job, it's an interesting job...no moment is the same from minute to minute, hour to hour, day to day.”
Herkimer County has 22 dispatchers in its Emergency Services Department.
In Oneida County, 35 people work at the 911 center and positions are open. For more information, click here.