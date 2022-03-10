Naturalization Ceremony highlights what freedom is all about

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Officer Jeffrey Robins is getting in the last of the paperwork needed for 48 people to become U.S. Citizens. For many their citizenship document is worth more than gold.
"Make sure you keep this in a safe place ok. If it gets lost, stolen, destroyed, something like that it cost about $6-$700. To get a new one."
While many may have come to the U.S. for prosperity and a better way of life, former Ukrainian Resident Anna Leonchyk is contemplating the freedoms her people are losing.
"Peaceful people are dying. They’re afraid to leave their houses, so they are afraid to be killed in like peaceful time in our like time right now. When we like have a freedom you know. We’re like free people and so it’s mixed."
Carlos Santiago Rodriguez Villa enlisted in the Army and is now serving in Fort Drum. He took citizenship prepared to fight for the United States, even if it means going to war with Russia.
"When you join you know that it could happen right, but you have to be ready to serve and do whatever it takes to our Country. To the United States."
U.S. District Court Judge David Hurd explained how freedom comes at a price, and those who possess it have the responsibility to exercise their right to vote. He also recognized what some had to do to acquire freedom.
"I became a Citizen the moment I was born. I could only imagine what you folks have gone through."
Poe Hser Robin Htoo has lived in the United States for about 5 years, but he only became a US Citizen today. This man was stuck living in a Refugee Camp in Thailand for get this--- 28 years---. This is the first time he’s had a citizenship anywhere.
"Starting a new life is not easy, but with the help of so many wonderful people here in this community we were able to do so."
Poe says he’s very proud of himself, and looking forward to working here in America. He’s also grateful to be given the opportunity to become a US Citizen.