Nearly 6,000 without power as strong winds blow through Mohawk Valley

Nearly 6,000 people are without power in Herkimer and Oneida counties due to strong winds across the region Wednesday afternoon.
In Herkimer County, the power went out for more than 3,000 National Grid customers in the Ohio, Cold Brook, Poland, Norway, Newport and Middleville areas around 3 p.m.
More than 2,800 Oneida County National Grid customers are also without power.
More than 150 people lost power in Westmoreland and Rome around 3:40 p.m. and shortly after, power went out for more than 1,300 customers in the Lee Center area up past Point Rock. Just before 4 p.m., more than 1,400 people in the Barneveld and Steuben areas lost power as well.
Estimated restoration times range from 5 - 7 p.m.
The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday.