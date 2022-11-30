 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds to 40 knots and waves 16 to 21 feet.

* WHERE...The nearshore and open waters of Lake Ontario.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Onondaga, Madison, Southern Oneida and Otsego counties.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Nearly 6,000 without power as strong winds blow through Mohawk Valley

  • Updated
  • 0
Power outage reported

Nearly 6,000 people are without power in Herkimer and Oneida counties due to strong winds across the region Wednesday afternoon.

In Herkimer County, the power went out for more than 3,000 National Grid customers in the Ohio, Cold Brook, Poland, Norway, Newport and Middleville areas around 3 p.m. 

More than 2,800 Oneida County National Grid customers are also without power.

More than 150 people lost power in Westmoreland and Rome around 3:40 p.m. and shortly after, power went out for more than 1,300 customers in the Lee Center area up past Point Rock. Just before 4 p.m., more than 1,400 people in the Barneveld and Steuben areas lost power as well.

Estimated restoration times range from 5 - 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service has a wind advisory in effect through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Recommended for you